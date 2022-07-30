If future doctors at the University of Michigan walk out on a speaker because she is pro-life and not making a speech about anything to do with the subject, then I wonder if they will even give medical help to someone if they know that their patient is pro-life.
I can’t believe that so many people will not even listen to an opposing view on anything. I suppose they are afraid that someone might change their mind on a particular subject. I have always believed open discussion with anyone is good for learning and understanding of how we end up having a lot of common ground. My sister and myself are pretty much at opposite ends on political issues because I am conservative, and she is liberal, but it does not mean that we don’t love and respect each other’s opinions.
When did this country become so pigheaded that we won’t listen to someone else’s opinions?
Free speech is something that we all should enjoy.
