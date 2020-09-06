Three cheers for Melania Trump. I watched both national conventions. Melania Trump was beautiful, gracious, and gave the best speech of either convention. Her speech was inspiring and uplifting. Her speech was designed to bring all Americans together.
In contrast, Michelle Obama was beautiful in appearance, but she was not gracious. Her speech mainly consisted of attacking President Trump. Her speech emphasized America’s faults. The result of her speech could only further divide the citizens of the United States.
In November, we need to vote for President Trump. His policies are designed to help every American to achieve their highest dreams.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio