Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Three cheers for Melania Trump. I watched both national conventions. Melania Trump was beautiful, gracious, and gave the best speech of either convention. Her speech was inspiring and uplifting. Her speech was designed to bring all Americans together.

In contrast, Michelle Obama was beautiful in appearance, but she was not gracious. Her speech mainly consisted of attacking President Trump. Her speech emphasized America’s faults. The result of her speech could only further divide the citizens of the United States.

In November, we need to vote for President Trump. His policies are designed to help every American to achieve their highest dreams.

William Huron

Chesapeake, Ohio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.