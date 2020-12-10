Queen Marie Antoinette of France, sorry, I mean First Lady Melania Trump, on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, announced with fanfare the completion of the tennis pavilion at the White House, reserved for the “first families” only. Meanwhile, the country is in crisis with millions suffering from a pandemic and economic hardship. To the American masses, I say, “Let them eat last week’s leftover pizza slice in the fridge.” Where is a real first lady, an Eleanor Roosevelt, when we need her? Indeed, Dec. 7, a day in infamy.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington