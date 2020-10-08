Essential reporting in volatile times.

All the politicians in Washington — both Republicans and Democrats — say they love what the are doing and are doing it for our country. Then why don’t they do as a man who truly loves and works for the good of America, Donald Trump, our president who wants to make America great again and do their jobs without being paid a salary like our president does? They should vote to make their jobs volunteer positions. Then we would see who really loves America. After all they get everything they do paid for by taxpayers. Let them do something besides making money for themselves. Just make America great again!

K.L. Vance

South Point, Ohio

