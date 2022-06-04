Once again the president has jumped to make stronger gun control laws based on a mentally ill person. The shooter in Uvalde had given off red flags about mental illness and his plan but nothing was done. He talked about the elementary school with his relatives but didn’t go into the room where his cousin was located. He shot his grandmother prior to going to the school. He had texted a classmate with pictures of his gun and ammunition yet nobody said, “This boy is dangerous and possibly mentally ill.”
The father of a victim of a school shooting in Florida implored parents and schools to have a one-point entry with an armed guard and teacher training. The one-point entry with an armed guard would have prevented this tragedy. The Democrats would rather spend taxpayer money on illegals who cross our border and assistance for Ukraine to protect their border. They want to pour billions into enacting laws to take legal guns from law-abiding American citizens and claim that will prevent school shootings. How about putting the tax dollars to work for American citizens by putting an armed guard and a one-point entry at all schools? It would certainly be cheaper and it would actually decrease the incidents of school shootings.
Spend our taxes on mental health for American citizens and not on illegals. That would decrease the senseless violence of driving vehicles into crowds, bombings and church shootings that are done by mentally ill people. I don’t understand why gun control advocates cannot understand it is the mentally ill and/or criminals who commit acts of violence rather than law-abiding American citizens.
We have never had a president in the history of the USA who cared so little for the people of this country and so much about frivolous spending on illegals and other countries while our people do without.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.