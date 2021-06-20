The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Civilian control over the military is a noble idea. But what if that control is in the hands of civilians who hate the military and fully intend to destroy its ability to fight any foe, domestic or worldwide?

Did you know that under Obama’s reign, he managed to fire 197 senior military officers, including four four-star generals? Imagine the total years of that fighting experience forever lost to America. Adolescent behavior hardly describes this action.

And now, a man who learned at Obama’s knee, Joe Biden, knows how to threaten the military with retaliation if they so much as resist any orders, right or wrong. Witness a recent Space Force officer, fired for resisting the teachings of Marxism to his soldiers and airmen.

Neither Obama or Biden have ever spent even one day in the military, and neither have the backbone to face a real military threat, except to draw the “line in the sand.” Do you feel safe now?

Dorsey “Dan” Boyd

Chesapeake, Ohio

