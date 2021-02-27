The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The comments concerning Carol Miller’s and Alex Mooney’s support for contesting the election is laughable. All the big noise coming from self- righteous losers telling them what they should do. To all you nosy, pompous, holier-than-thou Democrats who somehow think you now have the moral authority to tell elected officials what to say and do, my advice to you is take a hike. We elected them for a reason. They upheld their end of the bargain. They owe you stupid people nothing. Same for me.

Jim Allen

Barboursville

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.