The comments concerning Carol Miller’s and Alex Mooney’s support for contesting the election is laughable. All the big noise coming from self- righteous losers telling them what they should do. To all you nosy, pompous, holier-than-thou Democrats who somehow think you now have the moral authority to tell elected officials what to say and do, my advice to you is take a hike. We elected them for a reason. They upheld their end of the bargain. They owe you stupid people nothing. Same for me.
Jim Allen
Barboursville