Two of West Virginia’s three representatives voted against the infrastructure bill that passed the House of Representatives on Nov. 6 and went to the President for signature.
Carol Miller and Alex Mooney both voted against money to improve our roads, bridges, railroads, public transit, ports, and water and power infrastructure.
What good are they in Congress? Remember this when you next go to the polls. We need people who will move West Virginia forward, keep us from being among the last in most surveys, and who are there to make lives better for the citizens of West Virginia. Miller and Mooney are not those people.
When you hear them come out and complain about jobs, the supply chain or the economy, remember that when they had the chance to do something to improve all of those, they bailed. I suppose that crumbling roads, airports and dangerous bridges are now “conservative values.”
When their children and grandchildren ask them in future years “What did you do in Congress to help the people of West Virginia?” they will need to answer “Not much, dear.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.