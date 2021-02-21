When a parent discovers their child has lied or committed a wrong, the parent does not typically offer forgiveness first. No, first the child must admit and understand what they did wrong.
Two of our congressional representatives participated in an absurd lie told by our former president. This lie led directly to violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Representatives Carol Miller and Alex Mooney both must face consequences for their participation in this falsehood. The lie was that there was massive fraud in the presidential election. Men and women died on January 6 because the former president incessantly pushed this lie for weeks.
Before we can consider punishment or other consequences, they must both admit they promoted a lie. If they will not admit they acted on falsehoods, they are not fit to serve as West Virginia’s representatives.
Dawn Hilbert
Huntington