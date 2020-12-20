Joe Biden is the president-elect of these United States, a fact that has been cemented with each state’s certification of election results. However, despite this fact, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller have signed on to an amicus brief in support of the Texas attorney general’s attempt to overturn the results of the election.
We should expect better from our representatives. They do not work for the outgoing president; they work for the people. If lawmakers wanted to overturn legitimate results in a democratic election in another country, we historically have gotten involved in some manner.
Whether they genuinely believe the allegations of voter fraud, which Trump’s own Department of Justice has said was not present, or if they are signing on just to appease Trump, either way is shameful and will be viewed poorly historically.
They should focus on working with the new president to better West Virginia instead of wanting the past president to feel better about losing.
David Crawley
Huntington