The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rep. Carol Miller has once again proven herself unworthy of representing West Virginia, this time by voting against the infrastructure act that will provide millions of dollars to fix our crappy, potholed roads. Miller decries things like this as “socialism.” Evidently her definition of socialism includes anything that might remotely make the lives of the people she allegedly represents even the tiniest bit nicer.

It is unfortunate that the redistricting did not pit Miller against Rep. Alex Mooney, an out-of-state carpetbagger who (if such a thing is possible) cares even less about what West Virginians want and need than Miller does.

Instead, Miller gets a pass. We all need to remember her total unwillingness to help the voters of her district at the next election. Although when she loses, I’m sure Miller will decry the results as “rigged.” Or perhaps that is just another form of “socialism.”

Monty Fowler

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you