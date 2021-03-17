The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I see that our former president is still baselessly insisting the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. The U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts all across the country disagree.

When our own elected representatives support this lie as Carol Miller and Alex Mooney did on Jan. 6, they devalue the integrity of our elections. By irresponsibly supporting the former president’s lies, they helped manufacture the crisis that led to an assault on the U.S. Capitol.

It is not holier-than-thou to insist on truthfulness from our representatives. Neither Miller nor Mooney have renounced the lies. Until they do, they cannot be trusted to govern.

Dawn Hilbert

Huntington

