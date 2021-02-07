Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently responded to my demand for her to renounce the lie she amplified when she objected to the 2020 election results.
While she condemned the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, she did not in fact repudiate the lie that led to the violence.
She and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., must acknowledge they acted on a lie: the claim that there was massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
There was no fraud. Yet two of our representatives supported the former president’s claim — wholly disproven — in an attempt to obstruct the Electoral College results.
In order to serve as our representatives, Miller and Mooney must publicly admit they participated in an attempt to subvert the election based on a false claim by the former president. This false claim led to the insurrection. She and Mooney cannot serve in our government if they refuse to admit they supported this effort.
Dawn Hilbert
Huntington