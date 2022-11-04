As a native of West Virginia, I continue to follow politics in the Mountain State. I realize Carol Miller has only token opposition in her bid to return to the U.S. House of Representatives, but voters should consider the following before casting a vote for Miller.
Every member of Congress must swear to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States. Carol Miller violated this oath when she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Following this horrific day, Miller, in the early hours of Jan. 7, voted with other Trump minions to try to overthrow the results of the November 2020 presidential election.
It’s clear that Carol Miller doesn’t care about the U.S. Constitution or the form of government we’ve had for approximately 250 years. Apparently Miller is beholden to the Republican Party and the twice-impeached, disgraced, and soon to be indicted former president. Miller doesn’t deserve your vote !
