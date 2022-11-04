The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a native of West Virginia, I continue to follow politics in the Mountain State. I realize Carol Miller has only token opposition in her bid to return to the U.S. House of Representatives, but voters should consider the following before casting a vote for Miller.

Every member of Congress must swear to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States. Carol Miller violated this oath when she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Following this horrific day, Miller, in the early hours of Jan. 7, voted with other Trump minions to try to overthrow the results of the November 2020 presidential election.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you