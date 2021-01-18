I wonder how many residents of West Virginia’s third congressional district are aware that their representative, Congresswoman Carol Miller, was complicit with Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert our democracy with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? In the Jan. 8 edition of the Herald-Dispatch it’s reported that following the attack on our very form of government on Jan. 6, Miller, in the wee hours of the morning of Jan. 7 still voted in support of Trump’s coup attempt to overthrow his election defeat. Perhaps Congresswoman Miller has forgotten that she took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Without a doubt, Congresswoman Miller has chosen to put her political party in front of her oath to the Constitution.
Congresswoman Miller should do the right thing and resign from the House of Representatives. I’m hopeful she’ll do the right thing, but if she fails to do so, she should be held accountable by her constituents. Miller chose to align her political career with Trump and to this point, has shown no remorse for doing so. Miller’s political career should go down in flames with Trump’s.
David DuVall
Flatwoods, KY