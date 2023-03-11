The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently attended the announcement and celebration that federal funding has been secured for a floodwall to help stop the flooding in Milton, a community where recently more than 100 homes were devastated by flooding … again.

But while she was there, Carol didn’t mention that she voted “no” on that funding. She was in the headline: “Manchin, Miller Celebrate Floodwater Funding Plans with Milton Residents” with not just one photo of her on the front page, but another one on Page 6.

