Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently attended the announcement and celebration that federal funding has been secured for a floodwall to help stop the flooding in Milton, a community where recently more than 100 homes were devastated by flooding … again.
But while she was there, Carol didn’t mention that she voted “no” on that funding. She was in the headline: “Manchin, Miller Celebrate Floodwater Funding Plans with Milton Residents” with not just one photo of her on the front page, but another one on Page 6.
The funding was appropriated through the fiscal year 2023 omnibus budget, which Manchin highlighted as a bipartisan and fiscally responsible budget. “We’ve been able to show that you can get things done in a bipartisan way if it’s done for the people, not done for political purposes,” said Manchin.
I guess Miller didn’t get the memo because she voted against it. At that time West Virginia still had three members of Congress. Here is how they voted on funding that would help the 50 states including West Virginia: Carol Miller (Republican) — No; Alex Mooney (Republican) — No; David McKinley (Republican) — Didn’t vote. Our two senators were also in attendance at the celebration at the Milton fire station; here’s how they voted: Shelley Capito (Republican) — Yes, Joe Manchin (Democrat) — Yes.
Carol Miller, the Congress member who represents us in Washington, D.C., has repeatedly voted against the best interests of West Virginians. Here are examples: She voted against the Affordable Insulin Act; she voted against the Chips and Science Act to accelerate manufacturing in the U.S.; she voted against Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to increase funding for mental health programs; she voted against the PACT Act to expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits; and she voted against the Inflation Reduction Act which forces wealthy corporations to pay at least 15% tax instead of using loopholes to pay nothing.
The facts are the facts: Carol Miller is not voting for West Virginians; she’s voting for her own “political purposes”.
