General Mark Milley told his military leaders to not launch any nuclear missiles unless he OK’d it and called his counterpart in China that he would warn them if it was going to happen, which would let them launch first. All of this while serving as Trump’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I am so glad that he is still chairman under the Biden administration so he can stop Biden from starting a nuclear war, yet who put him in charge of deciding such important things?
I know he has been very busy changing the military by getting rid of the unvaccinated military personnel and retraining the Marines, Navy, Army and Air Force that they need to end racism in the services. I was trained that we were all brothers regardless of race and our lives depended on it and promotions were given on performance, not race. All of my elders and my present service volunteers before Milley followed this code of conduct, so what woke policy is he following?
I think he is a far-leftwing political activist. Is he the person to be in this position? I don’t think so!
