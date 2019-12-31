Milton has all that it needs to be: a quaint, homey small town with nostalgic buildings, jobs, development nearby and friendly people who greet one another with smiles.
Going to Milton, to the flea market, fairs, the antique shop and so on is a pleasant pastime, or was. Now the name Milton is starting to disgust me, as do the names Hanging Rock, Gauley Bridge and Summersville. It truly seems Milton took lessons from these now infamous sister towns.
Milton annexed the interstate, even though the interstate doesn't even come near the town. The annexation allows Milton to poach money from contractors, charging them because they had the nerve to work on the road near the town. Now, the town eagerly poaches toll money from random people who have the nerve to merely drive by the town a bit too fast.
Giddy-up cowboys drive high-speed mobile toll booths, recklessly charging passers-by, collecting tolls. The cowboys race, weave in and out, cutting cars off and fail to warn others by not flashing their red-and-blue toll booth lights until they pounce on their prey.
During breaks, the cowboys drive their tolls booths to visit Sheetz, chatting/interrogating, smoking (maybe getting donuts) and dropping their butt(s) on the parking lot as they drive off. No, I haven't been pulled over and charged a toll, as my IQ is higher than the speed-limit IQs of those driving them there mobile toll booths.
Simply put: Milton's lust for money is earning gobs and gobs of ill will as directed by its fiefdom mayor.
Get off the interstate, pick up your butts and protect the image of the town by actually being in the town protecting it. Also, try to be friendly.
Phil Parlock
Huntington