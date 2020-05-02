Effective April 7, 2020, the Public Service Commission has ordered the City of Milton to discontinue charging a 2% surcharge applicable only to utility customers outside of city limits. While it took almost 10 months of back and forth arguments and motions with the PSC legal staff, the commissioners finally reversed the recommendation of the legal staff and ruled that the city’s surcharge did not meet the requirement that any rate set by municipally operated public utilities shall be just, reasonable, applied without unjust discrimination or preference and based primarily on the costs of providing these services.
While the PSC ordered the city to cease collection of the 2% surcharge, it did not order the city to refund the amount collected to date. I believe the reason is because my original formal complaint filed in July 2019 did not request an order to refund the amounts collected. If you are an affected customer of the Milton Public Utilities and paid this invalidated surcharge, you may want to contact the city for a refund.
Earl Trawick
Culloden