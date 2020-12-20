Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is calling on fellow Republican congressmen to condemn other Republican congressmen for failing to support President Trump‘s “efforts to investigate and punish election fraud.” In the words of columnist Eugene Robinson, he is enabling Trump and creating a crisis of faith in democracy. It is time for him to put country over party and uphold the rule of law . He is making a spectacle of himself and the state of West Virginia by refusing to face facts. It is time for him and others in the Republican Party to show common sense and decency. They are endangering the safety of our country and its principles, and they are causing us to lose the respect of our allies.

Linda LeMaster

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.