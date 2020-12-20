West Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is calling on fellow Republican congressmen to condemn other Republican congressmen for failing to support President Trump‘s “efforts to investigate and punish election fraud.” In the words of columnist Eugene Robinson, he is enabling Trump and creating a crisis of faith in democracy. It is time for him to put country over party and uphold the rule of law . He is making a spectacle of himself and the state of West Virginia by refusing to face facts. It is time for him and others in the Republican Party to show common sense and decency. They are endangering the safety of our country and its principles, and they are causing us to lose the respect of our allies.
Linda LeMaster
Huntington