As the armchair generals dissect Mr. Biden’s actions leading up to the complete surrender of America’s efforts to assist Afghanistan’s fight against the Taliban, consider this: Biden refused all advice by military commanders and ambassadors on the scene and at the same time advertised his moves to the Taliban, so they could plot strategy and tactics their way. His way failed miserably. And the entire world witnessed his lame excuses. “Nothing to see here, move along.”
There are more consequences of this failure coming our way. Little doubt another war is brewing somewhere in the minds of Washington politicians, as always. What America needs badly is another General “Stormin’ Norman” Schwarzkopf to protect us. His answer to the Taliban problem? “We have them right where we want ’em; we attack at midnight!” Oh, I forgot, not in Mr. Biden’s or General Austin’s military.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio
Why give our enemies
weapons to use against us?
I can’t believe we have a government that turns a country over to terrorists and gives them all the latest weapons and equipment to defend themselves from us. I guess it is to prove to them that we will never go to war with them ever again and they can rule and terrorize their citizens as they please.
I think since their cousins are al-Qaeda then we can expect they will be fine with them setting up training bases for their suicide bombers to attack and kill all the infidels, which they consider to be us. I hope all that made those decisions can sleep at night feeling that all of America is safe because I don’t. Not with that leadership.
God save America!
Terry Thornburg
Huntington
Let’s go ahead and impeach and remove Biden now
President Biden should be impeached and removed from office. The main duty of the president is to protect the citizens. The open border between the U.S. and Mexico is allowing illegal aliens with COVID-19 to enter, infecting and causing the death of our citizens. Fentanyl and other drugs are coming across the border by drug dealers, resulting in the deaths of thousands.
Biden is now withdrawing from Afghanistan with no plan. The Taliban have taken over the country and surrounded the Kabul International Airport where our citizens and our Afghan friends are desperately trying to get to the airport and be evacuated by plane. With terrorists released from prison, and our planes and our most modern weapons left behind, it will mean that the U.S. will, in the near future, be attacked and our citizens killed.
Biden has a long history of deserting our citizens. During the Obama-Biden administration our embassy in Benghazi was being attacked by terrorists. The ambassador pleaded for help but was denied. Our military was told to stand down. As a result, the ambassador and others were killed. Biden even voted against the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
And now, Biden, this sorry excuse of a president, left thousands of U.S. citizens behind enemy lines while he closed our military bases and withdrew our troops. Our country has never seen such a betrayal of the United States.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Biden is talking about mask wearing while ignoring our citizens behind enemy lines, where lives are at the mercy of sadistic terrorists. Impeach Biden and remove him from office NOW!
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
President Biden’s immigrant plan is a disaster for the US
Uncle Joe is a disaster. A complete moron. So are his advisers and handlers.
Letting illegals and immigrants come here spreading disease, not being tested or vaccinated, shipping them into various states under cover of darkness. He ought to be impeached or sent home, and Kamala along with him.
The ones being vaxxed are “shedding” or spreading the virus. The masks don’t work or prevent spread. The country is lost.
Is there any hope left for us?
The truth is still the truth. A lie is still a lie. Don’t just take my word for it. “My people perish for lack of knowledge.”
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio