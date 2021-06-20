I feel your editorial in the June 17 paper (“Small steps can produce big growth for tourism”) should have gone one step further. The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau should coordinate with local events. Imagine if the tour boat could have come in on Friday and all of the passengers could have come at a group rate to the Ritter Park Amphitheater and been amazed by the quality of a HART performance. They could take this experience and information back to where they came from and maybe grow the radius of those willing to come or enhance the experience for future passengers.
Our first year we approached CVB President Tyson Compton about coordinating tour groups with our shows, and nothing has happened in eight years. This would mean additional revenue coming into our city. Every different group in Huntington seems to work for themselves but not with others, and this ends up hurting our entire community in the long run by missing opportunities to grow our reputation.
Tommy Smirl
Artistic Director
Huntington Area Regional Theater