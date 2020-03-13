When will people recognize that more government is the problem, not the solution? The lure of empty promises itching the ears of the gullible while distracting and blurring the vision of what America truly is is one of the saddest things I’ve ever witnessed.
Americans have fought and died for the freedoms this country enjoys in every chapter of its history. Unfortunately, our younger generations haven’t read the book. Half of us have no memory of the Cold War, let alone appreciate the sacrifices of World War II.
When we say, “Freedom isn’t free,” it’s not a bumper sticker; it’s engraved on every tombstone in Arlington National Cemetery.
When we entertain the promises of something for nothing as long as it’s the other guy that pays for it, we show our tremendous ignorance of the lessons of the past.
The simple truth is that the size of our government is axiomatic with the quality and quantity of our freedom of life, liberty and our individual pursuit of happiness.
Giving up independence for a little undeserved security is just the opposite of the American Dream. Dependence on the government to give you want you need in exchange for no chance to be what you want to be will absolutely result in a life of comfortable, predictable poverty at best.
I witnessed this in East Berlin in the 1980s before the fall of the wall. For 3 1/2 years I got to see the very best of the very worst form of oppression of the human spirit. Existing with no hope of betterment is not just unAmerican; it’s anti-American.
Vote American.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley, W.Va.
Restore protection of 1965 voting act
Since the birth of our nation, tensions have existed between human rights and property rights. Hence, voter rights follow a tortuous path. Constitutional Framers don’t enumerate voting privileges but delegated these to the states.
Many states initially designated property owners as eligible voters. Later, poll taxes allowed expansion of voter eligibility. By the mid-19th century, voter eligibility again grows by including all free white men.
Unfortunately, property ownership didn’t pan out for Indians in the U.S. Southeast. Andrew Jackson, overruling the Supreme Court, employed the “Indian Removal Act” exiling the Cherokee (Trail of Tears). Native Americans didn’t become citizens until the Indian Citizenship Act (1924). Citizenship didn’t necessarily confer voting privileges.
During the Civil War, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation called to free the slaves. Even the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments ensuring freedom of the slaves didn’t overrule Jim Crow laws that challenged black voter rights into the early 20th century.
Women’s suffrage gained strength in the 1840s. Eventually, labors of Susan B. Anthony and others attained women’s voting rights with the 19th Amendment (1920).
Struggles of the civil rights cause culminated in the 24th Amendment (1964) and the Voting Rights Act (1965). These eliminated poll taxes and prohibited racial discrimination in voting.
Voices of the student movement contended that draft age must equal voter age. The Vietnam draft of the 1960s drove student activism resulting in the 26th Amendment (1971).
U.S. history shows that delegating control over voter engagement to states often results in disenfranchisement of legitimate citizens. Gerrymandering of electoral districts, moving polling places, misapplication of voter identification laws and other policies limit recent voter participation.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s (2013) misinterpretation of the Voting Rights Act as unconstitutional grants individual states jurisdiction over voter participation. Exercise your vote to reverse the court’s unjust decision and to restore the Voting Rights Act protections.
Roger Combs
Ona