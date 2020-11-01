The Roads to Prosperity that Gov. Jim Justice pushed through our state government has failed the people of Huntington. This has raised all the taxes and fees that we pay on our cars. And almost doubled the cost of going over the West Virginia Turnpike. Yes, there is work going on on Interstate 64, but most of this should be federally funded.
U.S. 60 through Huntington from 1st Street to 18th Street West is terrible. This would be Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue. The north side of Adams Avenue is almost too bad to drive in, leaving all the cars to get into the south lane. Washington Avenue is not much better. The last governor who really took care of our roads was Arch Moore. A long time ago.
With almost double the taxes and fees, one would expect some paving.
Dave Thompson
Huntington