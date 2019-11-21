While Mr. Peyton was posing all those penetrating questions about our carpetbagger attorney general and the meager millions he got for West Virginia, why didn’t he ask what happened to the judgment money actually obtained by AG Patrick Morrisey? Who got the cash, and what do we have to show for it?
Morrisey ended Darrell McGraw’s 20 years in office. He also ended the Democrats’ hold on the AG office going back to 1933. McGraw never won any judgments. Instead he was well known to hire private law firms. Conveniently, these firms provided McGraw with campaign donations that kept him in office.
West Virginia got 100% of the judgment won by AG Morrisey whereas during McGraw’s time his buddy law firms took their cut first. How much was that?
Fred Friar
Lavalette