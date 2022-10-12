You wonder how a Texas resident is calling out your attorney general on wasting money on suing and not dealing with your issues. I am originally from Cumberland, Maryland, and he has picked on my hometown over the Potomac River dam at the Blue Bridge that should be removed. I am so disgusted with his wasteful lawsuits. Why doesn’t he focus on going after moonshiners and West Virginia issues? Leave my hometown alone and stop blocking good ideas in other states. Also, he has never heard how an interstate compact works because he has even picked on the Cumberland airport board. Whenever Patrick Morrisey is up for re-election I hope he loses.
J.M. Davis
Fort Worth, Texas
Where Trump’s record excels; Biden’s is quite disgraceful
Regardless of what people think of Donald Trump, he has a stunning list of accomplishments! Building a conservative constitutionalist Supreme Court; energy independence and lowest energy costs in years; Operation Warp Speed and miracle COVID vaccines; low inflation; low interest rates; historic low unemployment; banned taxpayer funding for critical race theory; full federal support for funding the police; the southern border under control; China, Russia and North Korea constrained; Israel, Taiwan, Ukraine and U.S. allies protected; ISIS devastated; Iran weakened; historic Arab-Israeli peace accords.
Now you have Joe Biden with rising gasoline and fuel costs; rising inflation and mass shortage of goods; withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving everything to allow the Taliban to take control again after Americans died and were wounded trying to free Afghans; the Russian invasion of Ukraine; skyrocketing violence, murders and crime; taxpayer funding of anti-American race theory; open borders with an invasion of illegal aliens; trying to nationalize elections for socialists; appeasement of Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots; a growing war on girls’ sports to promote transgenderism; a growing war on parental rights; a resurgent Iran; an increasing Chinese threat to Taiwan; a growing war on the First and Second Amendments.
He wants to fix it so Christians will be blocked from speaking about God or wearing anything that denotes Christianity. He also wants to take away a person’s right to have a handgun, rifle or shotgun, not just an AR-15!
He claims to be a Catholic Christian, but his actions make a liar out of him!
Gerrol Donivan Blake
Crown City, Ohio
Supreme Court out of touch with our modern values
The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) just added a new associate justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Nine members, not elected, to sit on the bench for life determining the future of all Americans. Justice Jackson, a breath of fresh air.
SCOTUS is under the national microscope. In their last term, among other decisions, ending a 50-year-old right (two generations) for women in our country to decide their own welfare. Abrogating a right of citizens is, yes, close to unheard of up to now. Other issues on the docket this term, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, already weakened, discrimination in the workplace (gays and others), climate regulations, and many other issues affecting us all every day.
National polls indicate SCOTUS is no longer respected by most Americans. Many of its members are just not qualified, like Kavanaugh and Barrett, others too biased or too political. For example, Justice Alito in his speech in Rome this last July on “religious liberty,” advocating for a nation of “Christian” values; Justice Thomas, the only dissenting opinion on releasing Trump documents related to Jan. 6 (his wife a co-conspirator).
No wonder the Supreme Court is viewed today in such disfavor. Solutions have ranged from term limits for justices (usual in most democracies) or to add more black robes on the bench (once 6, once 10, and now 9).
Now, an unelected few are deciding our lives and future, many justices not connecting with our complex, changing, diverse and rich nation today. SCOTUS decisions recently are based on a literal reading of the Constitution, written when women could not vote, most African Americans were slaves, and Indigenous (Native) Americans were a foreign power.
Time for change to reflect our present. One institution at a time and not too radical. Not to worry. Other democracies have done it and with great success.
