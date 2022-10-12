The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

You wonder how a Texas resident is calling out your attorney general on wasting money on suing and not dealing with your issues. I am originally from Cumberland, Maryland, and he has picked on my hometown over the Potomac River dam at the Blue Bridge that should be removed. I am so disgusted with his wasteful lawsuits. Why doesn’t he focus on going after moonshiners and West Virginia issues? Leave my hometown alone and stop blocking good ideas in other states. Also, he has never heard how an interstate compact works because he has even picked on the Cumberland airport board. Whenever Patrick Morrisey is up for re-election I hope he loses.

J.M. Davis

