Total disappointment at attendance at first Marshall University game of the season. Great coaching staff who come from great program. I graduated in 1969 and lost friends and fraternity brothers on that plane crash. Football could have been forgotten, yet it did rise from the ashes to be the most successful team of the 1990s.
We have a very competent coaching staff who will bring Marshall greatness to the program, Now go to the game to show support. It’s one of the few things you have to be grateful for in a city often fraught with negative things.
I was at the opening game of the University of Texas last weekend, and the school spirit was amazing. Remember those killed in the plane crash and play like they are watching your every move. You are a part of one of the greatest success stories in the last 40 years. Now get off your butts and act like it.
