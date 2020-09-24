“MU professor on video says she hopes all Trump backers ‘die.’ ” This video went viral when shared on Twitter by, I assume, a student. The professor is College of Science associate professor Jennifer Mosher. Marshall University officials confirmed this as a virtual class session.
As a proud alumnus of Marshall University, I adamantly ask for the immediate termination of this professor. I ask all university administration, faculty, alumni, student body and university financial supporters to demand the same. What she said was a hate crime!
Someone in her capacity should set a positive example and not instill hate within the minds of her students. She, her bias and hate are an ugly, deplorable, disgraceful cancer on the face of a wonderful university, her students, the faculty, student body, alumni, university supporters, the Marshall community, the Tri-State region and the state of West Virginia.
If this woman is not removed from her position at Marshall, I will no longer support this university in any way, shape or form.
Who I supported in the last presidential election and who I will support in the upcoming presidential election is no one’s business by any means! I do not appreciate and I am highly offended by her belief that anyone should be put to death if they do not believe the same way she does. Her opinions, actions and beliefs are what they are and no apology she could offer, if she would offer one at all, will remediate the damages she has caused.
I’ve had a passion for Marshall University my entire life, especially after graduating from there in the 1980s. I hope the administrative leadership, state and local business and government leaders, and key financial supporters of this university do the right thing and not allow this woman to ruin the love that I and many others have for this university!
I am extremely appalled, offended and disappointed with this professor and her vicious attack! Her beliefs, opinions and lack of professionalism are not in compliance and do not align with the foundation and principles on which this university was founded!
For those of us who truly believe and profess “WE ARE MARSHALL,” please let your voice be heard!
William E. Bane
Panama City, Florida