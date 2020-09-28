I am a former teacher from West Virginia, and my family and I are proud alumni of the great Marshall University — and I am appalled and outraged at the comments of assistant professor Jennifer Mosher. She actually told a class that she hoped Trump supporters would die of COVID-19 before the election! Imagine what the great John Marshall would think.
This is not merely an “offensive statement” as the university stated before putting her on administrative leave. This is a clear example of hate speech, more reminiscent of the worst examples from the dark historic days of Stalinist communism, pre-war Fascism and Mao Zedong during the Chinese Cultural Revolution.
It is hard to believe she actually said this in front of impressionable students, forced to listen. Would some take it literally? With the many millions she targeted, Ms. Mosher, by definition, was wishing dead significant numbers of American citizens who are exercising their right to choose a candidate.
I hope the Marshall administration, faculty and The Herald-Dispatch will find the courage to attack this hate speech with vigor. Will your readers really want their children to be taught by this woman or any teacher who agrees or sympathizes with her? In today’s world, words matter, and spewing words of hate is never acceptable anywhere.
When an associate professor employed by Marshall University speaks with a message of hate, those words represent the university. Once spoken, they can never be taken back. The only manner in which the university can show they really don’t approve of hate speech is to remove the speaker. She may be a good educator, but by her statements she also is either consumed by hatred or intellectually challenged enough to proclaim it in her classroom.
Dora K. Butcher
Boynton Beach, Fla.