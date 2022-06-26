“A Marshall University board of funds allocators plans on pouring millions and millions of dollars into sports-related ventures (for example, innovations on the baseball field), media-technology for classrooms,” etc. and etc. This is me, at work, running down the items mentioned in a recent article, with a turkey sandwich in hand, waiting for my neck to nod in joy at the item “...and $3 million on the new doctoral philosophy or western or eastern classics programs.” And so forth. I take a bite of my sandwich. It tastes a little bitter. No: Sports come first in Huntington. Nourishment for the soul? If at all, last.
This is why you are one of the poorest states in the United States. Well, a plausible reason, at least. Maybe such a Board of Money Pushers should consider their proto-plan insipid, narrow and quite short-term in its designation? Maybe put your philosophers, historians and language professors to manage the funds?
