I have been a lifelong resident of Huntington and began eating Stewarts hot dogs back when you could eat them while looking at the men covered with red and blue dye standing in the doorway of Ultramarine.
Now just because of a ridiculous petition signed by a bunch of college students who for the most part have never held a real job or paid any taxes, John Mandt Jr. must forgo selling his product at Marshall University games. This is the very place that several generations of students have helped pay their way through college by selling these very hot dogs.
They are politicizing everything from climate change, which we have no real control of anyhow, to the sale of hot dogs, for heaven’s sake. If you want to address climate change, talk to the Chinese who are so polluted they have to wear surgical masks on city streets.
I think if I were Mr. Mandt, I would get a big honking food truck, load it up with hot dogs and park it on 20th Street right in front of the stadium, which is a public thoroughfare, and sell my hot dogs to a fare-the-well. This way he could give the old American one-finger salute to both Sodexo and all the wackos who choose to politicize everything.
If they are so upset now, I can only imagine their mental state when all the silent majority materializes in November 2020 and returns the present administration in Washington.
S.J. Cutler
Huntington