Music can aid in recovery journey
On Nov. 18, my wife and I were privileged to attend the Marshall University Chorus Concert by the School of Music, under the direction of Dr. Briana Nannen.
The presenters were by University Chorus, 3rd Avenue, Cypress and Recovery Point Choir, with special guest. Each of these groups presented their part of the program in a manner that left the audience uplifted.
Dr. Nannen and some of her students had reached out to Recovery Point to bring music to them in their recovery journey. The Recovery Point Choir performed a song that they had written titled “Trust in the Process.” Their performance was presented with enthusiasm and gusto. You could feel the healing that they were experiencing, and I was moved in my heart and soul.
As community members we feel we owe Dr. Nannen and her students a debt of gratitude. We know the journey will be long and difficult for these folk, but it will be less difficult with music in their lives.
Charles L. Harrison
Huntington