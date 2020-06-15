“I can’t breathe.”
Those are the now-famous words of George Floyd in Minnesota, spoken as an officer paid to uphold and enforce the law put a knee onto his neck and held it for almost nine minutes. Bystanders begged for his release as fellow cops watched or participated. During the final three minutes, the victim’s begging and movement ceased. As the country watched the video in horror, his life was squeezed out by a virus worse than COVID-19 — racism.
“I can’t breathe.”
Those are the words of African Americans, Latinos, and immigrants who have good reason to fear for the freedom and safety of themselves and their families—even for their very lives.
“I can’t breathe.”
Those are words I speak while watching everything I’ve loved, supported, or believed about my country gasp its last. Apparently, that America is dead. We won’t know for sure until November, when it will be put on life support or won’t have any life left to support. My America will be dead and buried, an abandoned impossible dream.
There has seldom been a clearer choice of who we are, or seek to be, as a country than the one between the two men running for president in 2020. One wants to lead with compassion and unite us while the other will continue to divide us and seek personal gain.
Campaign rhetoric proclaims every election the most important ever. This time it might be true. We are at a crossroads. I pray we choose to breathe life back into the America I once believed in, but now just live in.
Phillip McClure
St. Albans, W.Va.