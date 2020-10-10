Nancy Pelosi says that she has a quiver full of arrows and she intends to use them if the Republicans attempt to put a person on the Supreme Court before the election. She says that the first arrow would be to impeach President Trump.
We all remember when Pelosi threw a temper tantrum by methodically ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech while he was giving his speech before Congress. Pelosi can throw temper tantrums all she wants, but it will not stop the Senate Republicans from sending someone to the Supreme Court to fill the seat vacated by Ruth Ginsburg. The House of Representatives has no say in the selection of a Supreme Court justice. Our Constitution leaves that in the hands of the Senate and the president.
Pelosi needs to accept the fact that she can’t overturn the 2016 and 2018 election results. Hopefully after the election of 2020 she will no longer be the House of Representatives’ speaker.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio