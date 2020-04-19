At the beginning of World War II, the United States became the arsenal of democracy, not just for our country but for the entire world. Because we had strong presidential leadership, the federal government was able to organize and coordinate millions of diverse entities, businesses and enterprises to carry out this tremendous feat. But we did it, and because of that we won the war.
Today we are engaged in another war equally as deadly and one that calls out for decisive and forceful presidential leadership. Instead, we have a federal government that is chaotic and disorganized. There is a critical shortage of testing kits, N95 masks and life-saving ventilators. Staff and patients are at risk.
Instead of federal leadership, the only leadership is coming from 50 governors competing not only against one another but against the federal government to secure these life-saving items. Governors are also pleading with the federal government to secure a reliable supply chain critical needs to keep peopel alive.
What is equally as bad is that this Darwinian competition is rife with profiteering and price gouging. An N95 mask used to sell for around $1. Today, governors are forced to pay a minimum of $10 or more. We are asking our first responders to risk their lives in this war, but we are not giving them a full arsenal of tools with which to fight it.
The virus has not peaked. It will get worse. Many more people will be infected. Many more will die. Once again, as in the past, the nation calls out for bold presidential leadership.
Carolyn Karr
Huntington