Since there are several hundred lawsuits with the 2020 federal election, it is time for the federal government to take elections out of the courts and give them back to the voters. Why should judges decide elections instead of voters?
The government needs to pass legislation that standardizes federal elections instead of allowing each state to set its own guidelines about voting in a national election.
Ten of the last 17 amendments to the Constitution (after the Bill of Rights) are about elections and outcomes of elections (12th; 15th; 17th; 19th; 20th; 22nd; 23rd; 24th; 25th and 26th).
1. Early voting rules are nationalized. Every state has the same times and procedures to early vote.
2. Absentee voting is standardized, and mail-in votes are considered in the same way in every state, including when they are to be considered received and when they are to be counted.
3. Early voting drop boxes, etc., are standardized nationally.
4. Standardize who is eligible to vote so it is the same in every state.
5. Election Day polling places are standardized based on per capita and polls are open for the same amount of time.
6. Voting equipment is standardized so there is always a “paper trail.”
7. Electoral College votes should be pro-rated based on the percentage of votes a presidential candidate wins in a state.
This is not an all-inclusive list. I am certain reasonable people can find additional ways to make a national election equal in every state.
Randall Clifford
Milton