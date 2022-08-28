The Herald-Dispatch editors are spot on — natural gas will dominate the region’s power needs for years to come (Aug. 24). While our region will continue to be powered by an “all the above” mix of energy resources, including coal, renewables, and natural gas, there’s no denying natural gas’ share must grow if we are to maintain reliable and affordable energy access for West Virginians.
In fact, 8 in 10 West Virginians believe in an “all of the above” approach to energy use, according to a new survey released by the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV).
Energy diversity is critical to grid reliability, but cleaner-burning natural gas provides a flexible, low-carbon fuel source that’s by far the most efficient source of electric generation today. It is because of these attributes that natural gas currently powers more than a third (38%) of America’s energy needs.
As the industry continues to evolve, natural gas-fired power plants today are more efficient, cleaner, and set the new standard for the future of power generation. Long-term, these facilities can also be blended with hydrogen, further supporting the region’s economic and environmental goals.
To remain competitive with our powerhouse energy neighbors, critical infrastructure development needs to occur. Whether through pipelines or transmission lines, the means of transporting energy to homes and businesses have come under attack and is dampening West Virginia’s ability to grow.
What’s needed now more than ever in Charleston, D.C. and across the country are policies that promote the increased use of natural gas for local power generation. Natural gas from West Virginia is among the cleanest in the world, and while it plays an important role in providing reliable electricity, without the necessary infrastructure or proper policies, reaching consumers will only become more difficult.
