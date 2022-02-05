In the last few years there has been a lot of coverage on American Jews, from home-grown terrorist attacks on synagogues and community centers and individuals to politicians spouting anti-Semitic rhetoric. All this attention, all negative, may appear strange, targeting only 2.4% of the population (about 7.6 million citizens). The USA does have the most Jewish residents, after Israel, and more than in France, in third place.
Such animosity towards Jews of late is hard to explain. Part of the cause is the unearthing of the worms of the extreme right-wing encouraged by the previous president. Another may be the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent calamities, even natural ones, often a spark to blame “the other” — a scapegoat. History will tell.
My grandparents fled the pogroms in the “Pale of Settlement” (where Jews were allowed to live in Czarist Russia), in our case, from the northern Ukraine, Belarus, and Lithuania, immigrating to the USA for refuge and to remake their lives in the early 20th century. Anti-Semitism then prevalent and today resurgent. Still a new land they called their own. My parents, first-generation Americans, in World War II, one a soldier (my mother), the other a war correspondent (my father).
I am appalled at the trite references to the Nazi era by many politicians and media personalities, for example, comparing Dr. Fauci to Mengele, vaccine certificates to the numbers branded on prisoners entering concentration camps. It trivializes the horror of genocide. What is good policy to save lives, vaccines, masks and social distancing is now contested by those willing to end lives.
Most Jews I know lost family members during the Holocaust, the HaShoah (“the catastrophe”), mine included. The present climate is most troubling for all minorities in our country and immigrants seeking asylum. Easy to blame the powerless.
