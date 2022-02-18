It seems that the medical examiner’s office needs some empathy and practical solutions, more than what HB 4584 can afford. Or are all the problems permitted to build-up in order to justify new laboratories?
After reading the report in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 10, I wonder why more hasn’t been done.
There are questions that have never been mentioned in this report nor in past reports.
With the large number of unidentified bodies, why is there no national registry of unclaimed bodies that could be linked with a national registry of missing people? DNA from the bodies could be recorded in a database and anyone who has been looking for a missing loved one could submit their DNA and perhaps there might be some matches. Since many of the unclaimed bodies are from drug overdoses, matching them with criminal’s DNA (that database already exists) may at least put a name to the person who died.
Whether a person died of criminal causes or natural causes, they all are children of God and they all deserve respect. If a family doesn’t want to claim the body, the body should first be sent to one of the several medical schools, which are always looking for people to donate their bodies for medical research. I know they only want pristine specimens, but student doctors also need to see the anatomy of people who have abused their bodies, because that’s mostly what they will be working with when they become doctors.
There should not be the expense of “finding a suitable place for a new cemetery to bury the unclaimed” people. After all DNA and cause of death have been recorded, and medical training is complete, the deceased should be cremated and with reverence and religious services the ashes should be scattered in the Gauley River of West Virginia. After all, and with the utmost of respect, it’s Almost Heaven.
