The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Liquids — incompressible fluids — conform to shape of their containers. They retain constant volume nearly independent of pressure. Density of most liquids remain near that of their solid state. However, water — most common liquid on earth — when freezing doesn’t conform to properties of other materials.

Water molecules on earth form ice with hexagonal structure. These molecules in lattice spread out with about 8% increase in volume for same mass. Hence, at freezing point, less-dense ice (0.917 g/cc) floats on water (0.9998 g/cc).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you