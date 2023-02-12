Liquids — incompressible fluids — conform to shape of their containers. They retain constant volume nearly independent of pressure. Density of most liquids remain near that of their solid state. However, water — most common liquid on earth — when freezing doesn’t conform to properties of other materials.
Water molecules on earth form ice with hexagonal structure. These molecules in lattice spread out with about 8% increase in volume for same mass. Hence, at freezing point, less-dense ice (0.917 g/cc) floats on water (0.9998 g/cc).
For eons, floating ice on freshwater lakes and ponds insulates underlying water. This insulation keeps water below liquid. It ensures survival of fish and other organisms in water below through harsh winters.
In February 2023, Alexander Rosu-Finsen et al report on employing extreme conditions of liquid nitrogen and ball milling to create a new form of ice. Rosu-Finsen notes, “We shook the ice like crazy for a long time and destroyed the crystal structure. Rather than ending up with smaller pieces of ice, we realized that we had come up with an entirely new kind of thing, with some remarkable properties.”
They create new ice with density of 1.06 g/cc incredibly close to water density at 1 g/cc. When compressed and warmed, it releases surprising amount of energy. This suggests that this ice form plays key role in tectonic activity on ice-encrusted worlds like Jovian moon Ganymede.
New-ice discovery promises future experiments probing other peculiar properties of water. As chemist Andrea Sella observes, “We have shown it is possible to create what looks like a stop-motion kind of water. This is an unexpected and quite amazing finding.”
Regarding water’s anomalous behaviors, scientists have debated water’s structure since Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen. In 1892, he proposed water containing both “ice-like” and “liquid-like” behavior. Let’s use Sella’s water snap-shot concept to inform debate.
