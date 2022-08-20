In medieval history, kings could tax landowners and confiscate their property if taxes were not paid. In modern times, governments do the same.
You may recall the televised series “Downton Abbey” set in England at the time of the late 1800s in which the property owners were being coerced to sell off their estate holdings to pay the tax man, piece by piece. Today, the Internal Revenue Service is advertising the hiring of an additional 87,000 armed agents to supposedly “collect” taxes from citizens earning over $400,000 per year.
Used to be IRS agents only carried a handheld calculator; why now a gun? Because when they are done sowing fear among the well-off, you and I are next.
As a sidebar, “get the guns off the streets” just took a hit; on the other hand, Joe Biden just created 87,000 jobs out of thin air. Guess who just picked up 87,000 Democrat voters for sure, or else?
