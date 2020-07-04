I have made that new left turn headed south on West Virginia 10 a number of times to then turn back 180 degrees to Norwood Road, then left on Kay Crest Drive. Vehicles coming up behind you at speed is a concern as is that architecturally inexplicable rise which partially obscures oncoming straight line northbound traffic. Couple this with the fact that at night and without artificial lighting present knowing exactly where to begin to slow down and stop and then make that left turn is a scary guessing game.
I have long observed many Ohio vehicles traveling along Norwood Road. I assume they are taking the most direct route from Interstate 64 to such draws as Walmart on U.S. 60 East. One may assume that traffic will increase and travel at higher speeds along W.Va. 10.
As an attorney who has both defended and pursued car wreck cases for over 40 years as a segment of my law practice, I unfortunately predict we will see some serious accidents along this new section of W.Va. 10. Travelers be alert; be aware.
Steve Flesher
Huntington