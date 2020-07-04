Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


I have made that new left turn headed south on West Virginia 10 a number of times to then turn back 180 degrees to Norwood Road, then left on Kay Crest Drive. Vehicles coming up behind you at speed is a concern as is that architecturally inexplicable rise which partially obscures oncoming straight line northbound traffic. Couple this with the fact that at night and without artificial lighting present knowing exactly where to begin to slow down and stop and then make that left turn is a scary guessing game.

I have long observed many Ohio vehicles traveling along Norwood Road. I assume they are taking the most direct route from Interstate 64 to such draws as Walmart on U.S. 60 East. One may assume that traffic will increase and travel at higher speeds along W.Va. 10.

As an attorney who has both defended and pursued car wreck cases for over 40 years as a segment of my law practice, I unfortunately predict we will see some serious accidents along this new section of W.Va. 10. Travelers be alert; be aware.

Steve Flesher

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.