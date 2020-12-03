Anyone following the story about the Cabell County Commission wanting to abolish the Cabell County Airport Authority has been left with more questions than answers.
In all the news reports, there was nothing to indicate the commission’s reason for targeting the Robert Newlon Airpark. Readers are left to speculate. Are there some hidden deals being made behind the scenes between the county commissioners and some unknown entities? Do the commissioners have some personal vendetta against Carl Bailey, the manager of the airport who has leased the property in good faith since 2006? He has invested a lot in the property to make the airport a tourist destination. Will the commissioners have some secret monetary or political gain from shutting down a local airport?
The community deserves a more in-depth investigation into the motivations of the Cabell County Commission in this case.
Anthony Newby
Villa Hills, Ky.
Time for President Trump
to behave as an adult
President Trump has consistently questioned our general election of Nov. 3 once he discovered that he had lost. To date, Joe Biden received more than 7 million votes over Trump and 74 more electoral delegates. A done deal. Not for the president, who keeps contesting the outcome with legal challenges (nearly all dismissed by state and federal judges) and spreading groundless conspiracy theories. Not a service to our democracy.
Democracy relies on trust and confidence in our electoral process. All involved, from poll workers to our intelligence services, confirm that our 2020 general election was conducted fairly and smoothly, and the results reflect the popular will. The president in his refusal to accept defeat is sowing bad seeds that will undermine that trust, which may have a long-lasting effect for our nation.
Why such extraordinary behavior from our president? Not wanting to be a “loser,” his ego at stake, or for some future financial benefit? Country, in my book, comes before personal ego. The same can be said for the loud silence of the GOP, but for a few, more concerned about their personal welfare than that of the American people who are presently suffering under a pandemic and the loss of their livelihoods. Shame on them.
It is time for our president to behave like an adult and leader and not like a spoiled child. The nation needs help desperately. The White House and the U.S. Senate appear to live in some alternative universe, one in which over a quarter of a million deaths, over 13 million infected by COVID-19, hospitals and their staffs overwhelmed, tens of millions out of work without funds to pay rent or buy food, mean nothing. A comfortable other galaxy if you are not human.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
Kindness can be practiced year-round, not just holidays
Thanksgiving is over, but it should never be a day (or a season). We list our blessings on this day. I wonder if anyone ever includes the blessing of kindness from a stranger, or the blessing of being a stranger who freely gives kindness.
Recently I was at my veterinarian’s office. Because I was early and the appointment ran long, we were there over an hour. I had the radio on. As a result, my battery died. I had jumper cables, but they were very short. Long story short: I was aided by the drivers of two other vehicles in the parking lot.
Kindness saw no bounds this day, and I was soon on my way. Many thanks, gentlemen.
Janice Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio