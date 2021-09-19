The two most important pillars of our republic were the freedom of speech and freedom of the press. These two freedoms have served us well for the last 240 years, but for the last five years the freedom of the press has disappeared. The main idea of these being in our Bill of Rights was to keep our state and federal governments from becoming totalitarian regimes. We no longer have an independent news media anymore that used to hold our governments accountable to the publics interests. They have become purveyors of propaganda for the extreme left and a socialist agenda that freedom-loving people do not want.
Beginning five years ago they stopped reporting facts but instead started spreading talking points of the left from about 95% of the so-called news media. I have never seen in my 82 years such bias in my life, and it scares me to death. America has been the protector of freedoms for the world since the first world war, and I don’t feel that our present administration plans to be that anymore since the debacles in Afghanistan, invasion at our southern border or anything they have done for the good of our citizens while trying to control everything of our lives from Washington, D.C. It seems they want to become another socialist country and eliminate any incentives for an individual to achieve success. They want everyone to be equal except for themselves.
I say if that is what they want then they should leave here and go to the country of their dreams and leave us alone.
