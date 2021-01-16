As The Herald-Dispatch recently opined, Trump is not the only one to blame for the extremism we are seeing in our nation today. At the top of the list are politicians (both Republican and Democratic) who have been willing to support and promote poor policies and lies for their own financial and political gain, including Carol Miller, who supported Donald Trump, in spite of his deeply flawed character and thousands of lies.
He started his fraudulent election nonsense in 2008 with birtherism, insisting a black president must not have been born here, therefore unqualified for office, continued in the 2016 election, claiming Clinton only won the popular vote due to illegal voting, and started early in 2019 professing the only way he could possibly lose was if the Democrats stole it from him.
He knows the basics of brainwashing. In spite that and much, much more, Miller praised him… and you, The Herald Dispatch, endorsed her. Our news media whose journalistic integrity is impacted for whatever reasons are culpable, including your newspaper. Ron Gregory’s column has recently returned along with his deep-state conspiracy theories and claims that Trump didn’t get his day in court. Herald Dispatch, at the very least, stop endorsing candidates and refuse to print columns of Gregory’s that will fan the flames of crazy.
Linda Childers
Huntington