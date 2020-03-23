All our Congress and Senate members should take notice and take names of the hotels and motels around our coasts that let all the spring break people that are renting their rooms and not paying attention to our president about the COVID-19 virus and allowing their doors to remain open for the sake of a dollar and ignoring public safety.
When the government offers bailouts, you bet they will have their hand out for it. Well, they should not qualify for any government help.
Someone in government should be watching who is not obeying them and deny them aid. Period.
K. L. Vance
South Point, Ohio