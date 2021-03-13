The annual Season of Stupid is in full swing in Charleston, with our Republican-controlled legislature busily ramming through bill after bill that will do nothing to make the average West Virginian’s life better.
The newest Republican push is to eliminate vaccination requirements for all students in private schools. That makes perfect sense in the midst of a global pandemic. Why not gut one of the few protections our children have left so they can join in the unnecessary deaths that will result? West Virginia has not, for example, had a single case of measles since 1992 — because of its robust vaccination laws that are held up as a model for the nation.
Republicans believe it is perfectly OK to lay the groundwork for more potentially devastating epidemics, only these new contagions would go after our children. The high school health class knowledge that apparently eludes most Republicans is that viruses don’t stop with just one person.
Sending an unvaccinated child to a crowded classroom — be it public or private — is akin to looking for a gas leak with a lit match. It will never, ever end well. Why are Republicans too dumb to understand this?
Monty Fowler
Huntington