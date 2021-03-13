The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The annual Season of Stupid is in full swing in Charleston, with our Republican-controlled legislature busily ramming through bill after bill that will do nothing to make the average West Virginian’s life better.

The newest Republican push is to eliminate vaccination requirements for all students in private schools. That makes perfect sense in the midst of a global pandemic. Why not gut one of the few protections our children have left so they can join in the unnecessary deaths that will result? West Virginia has not, for example, had a single case of measles since 1992 — because of its robust vaccination laws that are held up as a model for the nation.

Republicans believe it is perfectly OK to lay the groundwork for more potentially devastating epidemics, only these new contagions would go after our children. The high school health class knowledge that apparently eludes most Republicans is that viruses don’t stop with just one person.

Sending an unvaccinated child to a crowded classroom — be it public or private — is akin to looking for a gas leak with a lit match. It will never, ever end well. Why are Republicans too dumb to understand this?

Monty Fowler

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.