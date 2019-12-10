For those readers too young to remember and for those who may not recall the dark days of the early 1970s, the Richard Nixon impeachment proceedings were spawned following the discovery by the Washington Post of a White House cover-up of “dirty tricks.” Namely, starting with breaking into by lowest-level operatives the Watergate offices of the psychiatrist of Daniel Ellsberg, an actor for whom the paranoid Nixon White House was leery. The supposed reasoning for the botched break-in was to discover dirt on a political opponent or opponents, on the Democratic Party in general.
Today, President Trump stands accused of committing “dirty tricks” of his own. Whether it be allegations of an improper quid pro quo, coercion, extortion (the bar keeps moving), the Democratic majority House remains blindly focused on impeaching this president before the 2020 election.
President Trump, unlike Richard Nixon, cannot be accused of taking part in a cover-up conspiracy. Mr. Trump may be guilty of poor judgment or perhaps worse, even suffering from a flu-like case of paranoia of his own if his intentions with the Ukraine government were strictly to discredit Joe Biden, then thought of as a likely political opponent in the coming general election. However, as the impeachment inquiry testimony of one after the other career diplomats drones on day by day before our watchful nation, it is evident that there have been no “high crimes or misdemeanors” uncovered.
Steve Flesher
Huntington