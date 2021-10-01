As I was traveling to work on Route 7 in Ohio recently I noticed an injured cat lying in the road in between 2 lanes of traffic on the yellow divider line. There were many cars traveling in both directions so therefore I called the authorities to notify them to see if they could help in rescuing the injured cat, since I was afraid to cause an accident if I stopped. They assured me they would notify the Animal Control and get the poor cat help. After repeatedly calling the authorities to follow up, I was told that they couldn’t get a hold of Animal Control so I asked for their number and called myself. The man that answered said they hadn’t received any calls about it and said he was in close vicinity and would check on it. So on my lunch break I went to check on it myself and the cat sadly had been hit again and killed. I was so upset I called the Animal Control and asked if they had checked on it and was told that they really don’t deal with cats just stray dogs. I was so devastated that no one cared about that poor cat and it suffered a horrible death- scared to death and in pain with cars flying by. I so regret not stopping and helping it and feel so disappointed thinking that those agencies that I called would help and didn’t. Would we leave an injured person laying in the middle of the road?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.