Systemic reform must happen in order to restore peace. Policing procedures across the nation need to be re-evaluated and changed, and bad cops must be prosecuted under the same law used against all of us. No one is above the law, including police officers.
A riot is a form of protest just like murdering unarmed people is a form of policing. If we want to get rid of the former, we must eliminate the latter. If we can casually say wars are necessary evils, then riots are also necessary evils. The fewer the better. “Don’t cry for peace if you’re not committed to justice.”
White privilege is real, Black Lives Matter, and there will be no peace without justice.
Tom Anderson
Huntington